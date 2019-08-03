Warning as more thunderstorms set to hit Lancashire this weekend

Another yellow weather warning has been issued for Lancashire as thunderstorms are set to make a return.

Saturday is looking largely warm and dry, although scattered heavy showers are set to fall in parts of the county.

However, a Met Office yellow warning for the whole county comes into force at noon on Sunday (August 4), lasting until 10pm.

While the storms will be "scattered", there is a chance of flooding in the worst hit areas, as experts say 30-40mm of rain could fall in the space of one or two hours.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to develop across Scotland and northern England during Sunday afternoon into the evening.

"The nature of showers means that the exact location of where impacts occur is uncertain."

Disruption to transport is also possible.