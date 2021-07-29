Storm Evert has become the first summer storm of the year to be named, and the Met Office says it will bring ‘unseasonably strong winds and heavy rain’, starting in the south-west on Thursday night and heading east across the south coast and Midlands throughout Friday.

With the storm coming early in the school summer holidays, many families will have been planning to spend the weekend away, with the south-west in particular a popular UK holiday destination.

It has prompted a warning from breakdown service the RAC, whose spokesman Rod Dennis said: “The arrival of a summer storm to the south-west could take drivers – and indeed all holidaymakers in the region – by surprise.

“The sheer strength of the wind coupled with huge volumes of traffic will make driving conditions hazardous, particularly for those towing caravans and trailers.

“We strongly recommend drivers check over their vehicles before setting out – ensuring roof boxes are firmly secured – and try to avoid exposed coastal and moorland routes where the impacts of the wind on driving will be the greatest.

“Drivers should reduce their speeds accordingly to help ensure they complete their journeys safely.”

Drivers travelling in the south should avoid travelling on Friday where possible, with the worst of the storm set to pass by Saturday. If it’s not possible to delay your trip, take extra precautions such as packing food and drink in case you get stuck in traffic for extended periods.

Lancashire holidaymakers warned to 'avoid travelling' as Storm Evert hits