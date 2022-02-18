Storm Eunice LIVE: Latest updates as very strong winds hit Preston, Blackpool, Burnley, Lancaster and across Lancashire today
There are warnings of travel disruption, power cuts, damage to buildings and flying debris which could result in a 'danger to life' according to the Met Office on Friday (February 18).
An amber warning, the second highest alert level, for wind are in place across much of Lancashire from 5am to 9pm on Friday, while yellow weather warnings, the next level down, for wind and snow are in force across the rest of the county.
We'll be keeping you up-to-date as Storm Eunice sweeps across the region right here:
Police warning after tree comes down in Lancaster during Storm Eunice
A Lancaster road has been blocked by a fallen tree as a result of Storm Eunice battering the region.
Lancaster Area Police have asked people to avoid the Coulston Road area of Bowerham as it is currently impassable.
They said: "Please avoid. We are receiving multiple calls of a similar nature. It's dangerous out here and getting worse. Stay safe!"
Leyland Lane closed by police after lorry driver struggles to unload vehicle in high winds
Leyland Lane was closed by police at around 2.30pm today (Friday, February 18).
Officers later confirmed the closure was due to a lorry driver who was “having difficulty offloading the contents of their vehicle in the wind.”
The road has since reopened.
Astley Illuminated in Chorley postponed due to bad weather
The popular annual light show Astley Illuminated was due to take place on Saturday, February 19.
But Chorley Council confirmed the show was postponed in an announcement this afternoon (February 18).
“The safety of our visitors, partners and crew is our utmost priority, and due to the adverse weather expected from Storm Eunice we have taken the decision to postpone the event.
“This event is a real collaboration with our partners, and the bad weather has provided a health and safety concern and has resulted in a lack of rehearsal time and preparation for the event.
“This decision hasn’t been taken lightly, and please be assured the event is not cancelled.”
Those who have booked a ticket will receive an email from Skiddle.
HM Coastguard issues plea to people to stay safe at the coast as Storm Eunice hits
HM Coastguard has issued a plea for people to stay away from the coast as Storm Eunice hits the UK.
There have been multiple reports of people at the waterline taking pictures of the waves, and even of families standing by the surf line with their children.
The Met Office has issued a red ‘danger to life’ weather warning and winds of 122mph have been recorded.
HM Coastguard Tactical Commander Ben Hambling said: “The reports we are receiving are absolutely terrifying. In these conditions all it takes is one wave.
“A dramatic photograph or selfie is not worth risking your life for and those who are going to the coast to take pictures are also putting our teams at risk.
“We are urging people in the strongest possible terms to stay away from the coast.”
Strong winds rip large branch from tree in Moor Park as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc across UK
High winds from Storm Eunice caused a large branch to fall from a tree in Moor Park today (February 18).
Met Office issues new yellow weather warnings for Lancashire as Storm Franklin looms
A low-pressure system was forecast to move across Britain on Sunday (February 20), bringing further rain, winds and unsettled weather.
The Met Office was unsure whether it would develop into a storm, but if it does, it will be named Storm Franklin - making it the third to hit the UK in just a week.
New weather warnings, which all covered parts of Lancashire, were subsequently issued as Storm Eunice battered Britain on Friday (February 18).
The first yellow weather warning for ice, which covered all of Lancashire, was put in place alongside an amber alert for wind.
Click HERE to find out more.
Camelot Rises cancelled tonight as Storm Eunice sweeps across Lancashire - what you need to know if you have booked tickets
Lancashire's new drive-in horror cinema and 'zombie experience' - Camelot Rises - has been forced to cancel tonight's event due to Storm Eunice.
The scare attraction has been a huge hit with horror fans since it opened at the former Camelot theme park in Charnock Richard earlier this month.
But tonight’s event, which included a screening of zombie horror 28 Weeks Later, has been cancelled because of the extreme weather forecast for Lancashire today.
A spokesman for Camelot Rises said: “Due to government advice to stay at home and to only travel if needed - unfortunately we’ve made the decision to cancel tonight’s showing of 28 Weeks Later at 9pm.
“All tickets for this showing will be automatically swapped to an alternative showing of 28 Weeks Later on Saturday, February 26th at 5.30pm.
“If you are unable to attend this showing please contact [email protected] for advice on swapping your ticket to a new date.
“Sorry for any inconvenience caused.”