Storm Brendan: Lancashire braces itself for strong winds and heavy rain Gusts of up to 80mph could hit parts of the UK as Storm Brendan sweeps across the UK, prompting the Met Office to issue a weather warning. Here is all the latest as it happens across the region. The current picture as storm Brendan makes its way across the UK. Storm gates closed across Wyre coastline Blackpool weather forecast: persistent heavy rain to shower Blackpool this weekend