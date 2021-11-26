Storm Arwen in Blackpool: Friday's hour-by-hour weather forecast as Fylde Coast braces for gale force winds

The storm is forecast to bring a weekend of very strong winds and cold weather to the UK, with Blackpool braced for a particularly blustery Friday.

There might be some sunny spells in the morning, but the Met Office says it will be mostly wet and windy throughout the day, with blustery showers and strong gusts later on.

Gale force winds are likely, says the forecaster, with the wildest winds expected between 4pm and 8pm, when gusts of up to 65mph could sweep along the coast.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool today (Friday, November 26) from 9am to midnight...

9am - Strong winds and light rain showers / 8°C (feels like 5°C) and 32% chance of rain

10am - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 8°C (feels like 5°C) and 16% chance of rain

11am - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 8°C (feels like 5°C) and 13% chance of rain

A yellow weather warning is in place for Lancashire today (Friday, November 26) with gale force winds forecast for Blackpool and the Fylde Coast in the afternoon and evening

12pm - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 8°C (feels like 5°C) and 8% chance of rain

1pm - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 8°C (feels like 4°C) and 3% chance of rain

2pm - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 8°C (feels like 3°C) and 1% chance of rain

3pm - Strong winds and sunny intervals / 7°C (feels like 3°C) and 1% chance of rain

4pm - Gusty winds and partly cloudy / 7°C (feels like 2°C) and 2% chance of rain

5pm - Gusty winds and partly cloudy / 6°C (feels like 2°C) and 5% chance of rain

6pm - Gusty winds and partly cloudy / 6°C (feels like 2°C) and 12% chance of rain

7pm - Gusty winds and partly cloudy / 6°C (feels like 1°C) and 23% chance of rain

8pm - Strong winds and light rain showers / 6°C (feels like 1°C) and 34% chance of rain

9pm - Strong winds and light rain showers / 6°C (feels like 1°C) and 44% chance of rain

10pm - Strong winds and light rain showers / 6°C (feels like 1°C) and 55% chance of rain

11pm - Strong winds and light rain showers / 5°C (feels like 0°C) and 64% chance of rain

12am - Strong winds and light rain showers / 5°C (feels like -1°C) and 64% chance of rain

