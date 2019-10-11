South Shore Academy confirms it has closed due to flooding

Have your say

A Blackpool school has closed early today due to flooding.



South Shore Academy in St Annes Road sent a text to parents informing them of the unexpected closure at around 10am.

South Shore Academy has reportedly closed due to today's 'adverse weather'

Speaking to the Gazette, the academy confirmed that the closure is due to flooding on school grounds.

A spokesman for the Academy said: "Regrettably, due to torrential rain in Blackpool this morning, we have had to close the academy early due to flooding.

"Parents have been informed.

"We will open as normal on Monday morning."