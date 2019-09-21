Rain on its way as weather warning issued for Lancashire

Have your say

Heavy rain and flooding is expected in parts of Lancashireas the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning.

The alert will be in force from 12.15am until 10pm on Sunday.

While forecasters say some areas will remain dry, there is a risk of flooding where heavy downpours strike.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Scattered thundery showers will move north across parts of England and Wales at times overnight, whilst areas of heavy rain will probably move northwards during Sunday.

"Although some places may stay dry, 30 to 40 mm could fall in three to six hours in a few spots. The rain will clear away northeastwards during the afternoon."