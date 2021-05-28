May bank holiday weather in Blackpool: This when the heatwave is predicted to start across the Fylde coast
Met Office forecasters are predicting scorching temperatures across Blackpool and the Fylde coast this Spring Bank Holiday weekend.
While cloudy conditions are forecast throughout Saturday (May 29), temperatures will steadily climb as we head through the weekend.
Cloudy conditions will clear into Sunday as high pressure continues to build. Much of the day will enjoy clear skies and sunshine with some light cloud forecast during the afternoon, as the mercury rises to 21C.
Monday looks set to see the best of the weather, with temperatures reaching 22C as conditions remain clear and dry.
Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend in Blackpool:
Saturday, May 29, 2021
07:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 12C
08:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 13C
09:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 14C
10:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 15C
11:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 15C
12:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 16C
13:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 16C
14:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 17C
15:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 17C
16:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 17C
17:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 17C
18:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 17C
19:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 17C
20:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 16C
21:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C
22:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 15C
23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 14C
Sunday, May 30, 2021
07:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 12C
10:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C
13:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 19C
16:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 20C
19:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 20C
22:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 15C
Monday, May 31, 2021
07:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 12C
10:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C
13:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C
16:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 21C
19:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 21C
22:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 17C