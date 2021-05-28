May bank holiday weather in Blackpool: This when the heatwave is predicted to start across the Fylde coast

While cloudy conditions are forecast throughout Saturday (May 29), temperatures will steadily climb as we head through the weekend.

Cloudy conditions will clear into Sunday as high pressure continues to build. Much of the day will enjoy clear skies and sunshine with some light cloud forecast during the afternoon, as the mercury rises to 21C.

Monday looks set to see the best of the weather, with temperatures reaching 22C as conditions remain clear and dry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool looks set to bask in the sun this Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for the Spring Bank Holiday weekend in Blackpool:

Saturday, May 29, 2021

07:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 12C

08:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 13C

09:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 14C

10:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 15C

11:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 15C

12:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 16C

13:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 16C

14:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 17C

15:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 17C

16:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 17C

17:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 17C

18:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 17C

19:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 17C

20:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 16C

​21:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C

22:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 15C

23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 14C

Sunday, May 30, 2021

07:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 12C

10:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C

13:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 19C

16:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 20C

19:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 20C

22:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 15C

Monday, May 31, 2021

07:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 12C

10:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 17C

13:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C

16:00 - Light cloud and sunny spells / 5% chance of rain / 21C

19:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 21C