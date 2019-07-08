Lytham Festival 2019: This is what the weather is set to be like for the 5 day festival

Lytham Festival is returning for another year, featuring five days of music, food and culture.

But what is the weather set to be like during the festival?

Wednesday 10 July

Wednesday is set to see heavy rain during the morning, which will change to cloudy by lunchtime.

The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

The remainder of the day is then set to be cloudy, but dry, with a maximum temperature of 19C. Overnight temperature of 14C.

Thursday 11 July

Thursday 11 July is set to begin with light rain, which will change to cloud by late morning. The rest of the day will then be cloudy throughout.

The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 4pm, with an overnight temperature of 15C.

Friday 12 July

Friday will be overcast, but this is set to change to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon, dipping to 16C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 13C.

Saturday 13 July

Saturday will have a cloudy start, changing to sunny intervals by late morning. The rest of the day will then see a mixture of cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 19C.

Sunday 14 July

Sunday is set to see a bright start, but this will turn to cloud by lunchtime. The rest of the afternoon will then be cloudy, but dry. Maximum temperature of 20C.