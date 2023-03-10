LIVE: Lancashire snow, traffic and travel updates as Storm Larisa hits UK
Storm Larisa has brought gales and blizzards to Lancashire, leading to major travel disruption across the county.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Lancashire and the North West where it says “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected today.
The forecaster said the worst of the weather is expected in northern England where “gusts of easily 50mph” are on a collision course with “30 to 40cm of snow”.
National Highways has issued a “severe weather alert” for snow covering the North West until 8am on Friday, with motorists warned not to drive unless their journey is essential.
Our live blog will keep you updated with the latest weather and travel news from across the county. Refresh for updates.
Fylde Council is warning that bin collections that might be delayed due to snow affecting roads this morning.
The Council will share any updates about its services on its social media.
Grane Road is currently closed from the Holden Arms at the junction of Holcombe Road to the M65 in Blackburn.
Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and plan journeys accordingly.
More than 70 primary and secondary schools have confirmed they will stay closed today, according to Lancashire County Council, with further closures expected to be announced this morning.