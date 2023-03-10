LIVE: Lancashire snow, traffic and travel updates as Storm Larisa hits UK

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for Lancashire and the North West where it says “significant disruption” to transport and power supplies is expected today.

The forecaster said the worst of the weather is expected in northern England where “gusts of easily 50mph” are on a collision course with “30 to 40cm of snow”.

National Highways has issued a “severe weather alert” for snow covering the North West until 8am on Friday, with motorists warned not to drive unless their journey is essential.

Our live blog will keep you updated with the latest weather and travel news from across the county. Refresh for updates.