Lancashire lightning and thunder storm lights up night sky

Storm watchers were left stunned after a fierce lightning storm lit up the skies above Lancashire this morning (July 24).

The storm made landfall in Lancashire in the early hours of this morning, signalling its arrival with a menacing clap of thunder at around 2am.

Many people reported being woken up by the explosive thunder, which was preceded by a blinding flash of lightning.

The storm put on an showstopping spectacle of ball lightning, which continued to charge across the sky for nearly two hours.

Kimberley, from Ashton, said: "I’ve never experienced thunder and lightning like last night's. my en suite looked like a disco!"

Jess, from Garstang, said: "Funny how there was a huge thunderstorm last night. Almost like even the sky is livid about the whole Boris Johnson mess!"

But this morning the showers have eased and we can expect a return to bright skies and warm sunshine, with a maximum temperature 27 °C.

