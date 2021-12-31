A yellow warning for rain was issued by the Met Office at around 10pm on Thursday (December 30) evening as authorities were forced to close roads and issue safety warnings.

The weather warning, which was in place until 4am on Friday, affected Blackburn with Darwen, Blackpool, Lancashire and Greater Manchester.

Drier and brighter conditions are expected on Friday and into the weekend, with only some scattered showers forecast.

Some flood alerts are still in place this morning.

There are still 12 flood alerts in place in and around the immediate Lancashire area as of 8am this morning (December 31).

These are the flood alerts still in place, however, updates from the Environment Agency are expected throughout the morning:

Walsden Water at Walsden

River levels have risen as a result of persistent rainfall on Thursday (December 30)and into Friday morning (December 31), this means that flooding of property, roads and farmland is possible until 12:00pm on Friday.

Lower River Wyre

Areas most at risk include River Wyre, River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall. Flooding is possible at River Wyre, River Cocker, Pilling Water and other watercourses from Catterall to Fleetwood, including St Michaels and Great Eccleston and Preesall.

Upper River Wyre, Brock

Areas most at risk include Rivers Wyre, Calder and Brock and other watercourses from Abbeystead to Catterall including Scorton, Garstang, Bilsborrow, Ainspool and Churchtown. Flooding is possible at Rivers Wyre, Calder and Brock and other watercourses from Abbeystead to Catterall including Scorton, Garstang, Bilsborrow, Ainspool and Churchtown.

Upper River Ribble, Hodder

Areas most at risk include Rivers Ribble, Hodder and other watercourses, from Settle to Samlesbury including Clitheroe, Gisburn, Sawley, Waddington and Ribchester. Flooding is possible at Rivers Ribble, Hodder and other watercourses, from Settle to Samlesbury including Clitheroe, Gisburn, Sawley, Waddington and Ribchester.

Earby Beck and Glusburn Beck

Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads. We expect river levels to rise until mid-morning, after which time this band of rain is forecast to clear to the north-east and we expect river levels to drop. Our incident response staff are checking defences and closely monitoring the forecast.

River Calder in east Lancashire

Areas most at risk include Rivers Calder, Brun, Don and Pendlewater, from Laneshaw Bridge to the river Ribble including Trawden, Burnley, Nelson, Colne, Accrington and Whalley. Flooding is possible at Rivers Calder, Brun, Don and Pendlewater, from Laneshaw Bridge to the river Ribble including Trawden, Burnley, Nelson, Colne, Accrington and Whalley.

Upper River Irwell catchment with Oldham, Bolton, Rochdale, Haslingden, Ramsbottom and Rawtenstall

There is a possibility of flooding for low lying land and roads around the Rivers Beal, Roch and Croal, Limy Water and their tributaries.

Lower River Ribble and Darwen

Areas most at risk include River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton. Flooding is possible at River Ribble from Samlesbury and the River Darwen from Darwen including Blackburn, Preston, Walton-Le-Dale, Pleasington and Higher Walton.

River Lostock and River Yarrow

Areas most at risk include Rivers Yarrow and Lostock and other watercourses from Whittle-Le-Woods and Chorley to Croston including Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge. Flooding is possible at Rivers Yarrow and Lostock and other watercourses from Whittle-Le-Woods and Chorley to Croston including Leyland, Coppull, Eccleston, Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge.

Lower River Douglas

Areas most at risk include River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to the confluence with the River Ribble including Rufford, Mawdesley, Hesketh and Longton. Flooding is possible at River Douglas and other watercourses from Parbold to the confluence with the River Ribble including Rufford, Mawdesley, Hesketh and Longton.

Upper River Douglas

Areas most at risk include The River Douglas from Horwich Star Vale to Appley Bridge including Adlington, Blackrod, Wigan, Standish, and Gathurst. Flooding is possible at The River Douglas from Horwich Star Vale to Appley Bridge including Adlington, Blackrod, Wigan, Standish, and Gathurst.

River Alt, Formby to Huyton