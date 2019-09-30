Hour-by-hour Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit after yellow thunderstorm warning

This is when Blackpool, Fleetwood, and Lytham will see heavy rain today (Monday, September 30), as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for downpours in the area.
The national forecaster warned Lancashire residents: “Heavy rain could cause disruption due to localised flooding later on Monday into Tuesday.”
Here is today’s hour-by-hour forecast as heavy rains hit the Fylde Coast.
10:00 - Cloudy - 15C
11:00 - Cloudy - 15C
12:00 - Cloudy - 15C
13:00 - Cloudy - 15C
14:00 - Cloudy - 15C
15:00 - Cloudy - 15C
16:00 - Rain - 14C
17:00 - Rain - 14C
18:00 - Heavy rain - 14C
19:00 - Heavy rain - 13C
20:00 - Heavy rain - 13C
21:00 - Heavy rain - 12C
22:00 - Heavy rain - 12C
23:00 - Heavy rain - 12C
What to expect from this weather warning:
Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely.
Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.
Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer.