Hour-by-hour Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and wind will hit today

The Met Office is warning Blackpool residents to take extra care today as very strong winds and heavy rain are expected throughout Tuesday, December 10, 2019.

The yellow weather warning which has been in place since 5am this morning and ends at 5pm tonight, is expected to affect all of Lancashire and most of the North West.

This is when heavy rain and wind will hit Blackpool today

READ MORE>>> Met Office issues yellow weather warning - predicting 60-70 mph winds across Lancashire

Here is today’s hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool:

09:00 - 30% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 40

10:00 - 90% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 41

11:00 - 90% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 51

12:00 - 20% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph) 49

13:00 - 90% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 51

14:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 50

15:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 51

16:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 42

17:00 - 95% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 39

18:00 - 90% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 34

19:00 - 70% chance of heavy rain - Wing gust (mph) 39

20:00 - 30% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph40

21:00 - 30% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph)40

22:00 - 30% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph) 38

23:00 -30% chance of rain - Wing gust (mph) 37