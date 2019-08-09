Hour-by-hour Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and thunder will hit

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 9 August, with heavy rain, sunshine and cloud.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is currently in place until 23.59pm on Friday 9 August.
The Met Office said: “A band of heavy rain followed by heavy showers or thunderstorms has the potential to bring disruption.”
A Met Office yellow weather warning for wind is also currently in place from 12am tol 23.59pm on Saturday 10 August.
The Met Office said: “Strong winds are expected to cause some disruption, particularly during Saturday daytime.”
Hour-by-hour-forecasts
Friday (9 August)
10:00 - Light rain - 19C
11:00 - Light rain - 20C
12:00 - Sunny day - 21C
13:00 - Light rain -22C
14:00 - Thunder - 21C
15:00 - Thunder - 21C
16:00 - Thunder - 22C
17:00 - Thunder - 21C
18:00 - Thunder - 20C
19:00 - Light rain - 20C
20:00 - Thunder - 19C
21:00 - Light rain - 19C
22:00 - Thunder - 18C
23:00 - Light rain - 18C
Saturday (10 August)
07:00 - Cloudy - 17C
08:00 - Cloudy - 17C
09:00 - Light rain - 17C
10:00 - Light rain - 17C
11:00 - Light rain - 17C
12:00 - Light rain - 17C
13:00 - Light rain - 17C
14:00 - Light rain - 17C
15:00 - Light rain - 17C
16:00 - Light rain - 17C
17:00 - Light rain - 17C
18:00 - Cloudy - 17C
19:00 - Light rain - 17C
20:00 - Light rain - 17C
21:00 - Heavy rain - 17C
22:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
23:00 - Heavy rain - 16C
What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?
This morning will see heavy rain throughout most of the morning, easing by 12pm. The temperature will reach 22C by 12pm.
What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?
This afternoon will then see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud, before rain hits from 4pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 1pm.
What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?
This evening will then see light rain continue throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.
What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?
Tomorrow is then set to see light rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 20C.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for Leeds is in place until 23.59pm on Saturday 10 August.
What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?
The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 13 August to Thursday 22 August said: “Tuesday will be a day of sunshine and showers, some of which will be heavy with a chance of hail and thunder. Cloudier skies may arrive in the southwest with some rain later in the day.
“Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”