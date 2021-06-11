Heatwave: This is how long the good weather will last in Blackpool this weekend - and how hot it will get
Here is the latest weather forecast from the Met Office for Blackpool this weekend.
Following a mixed week, sunshine is forecast for the weekend (Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13), with temperatures set to reach 21C in Blackpool
Saturday is set to be clear and bright through much of the day, with some patchy light cloud forecast during the afternoon and highs of 15C.
Sunday is forecast to see the best of the weather, with temperatures climbing to 21C and remaining dry and bright throughout.
Here is the daily forecast for this week in Blackpool:
Saturday, June 12, 2021
Clear sun-filled skies are forecast for Saturday morning, with light patchy cloud moving in during the early afternoon. Skies will clear again as we head into Saturday evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 15C.
07:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C
08:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C
09:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C
10:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C
11:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C
12:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 14C
13:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C
14:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C
15:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C
16:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C
17:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C
18:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 15C
19:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 15C
20:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 15C
21:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C
22:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 14C
23:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 14C
Sunday, June 13, 2021
Temperatures similar to the recent mini-heatwave are forecast for Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and highs of 21C predicted.
07:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C
10:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 18C
13:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 20C
16:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 21C
19:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 20C
22:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 18C
Monday, June 14, 2021
Cloud cover is set to return on Monday and during the early part of the week, but will remain dry and warm (16C).