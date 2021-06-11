Heatwave: This is how long the good weather will last in Blackpool this weekend - and how hot it will get

Following a mixed week, sunshine is forecast for the weekend (Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13), with temperatures set to reach 21C in Blackpool

Saturday is set to be clear and bright through much of the day, with some patchy light cloud forecast during the afternoon and highs of 15C.

Sunday is forecast to see the best of the weather, with temperatures climbing to 21C and remaining dry and bright throughout.

More warm weather is on its way to Blackpool this weekend.

Here is the daily forecast for this week in Blackpool:

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Clear sun-filled skies are forecast for Saturday morning, with light patchy cloud moving in during the early afternoon. Skies will clear again as we head into Saturday evening. Temperatures will reach highs of 15C.

07:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C

08:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C

09:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C

10:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C

11:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C

12:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 14C

13:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C

14:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C

15:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C

16:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C

17:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 15C

18:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 15C

19:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 15C

20:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 15C

21:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C

22:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 14C

23:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 14C

Sunday, June 13, 2021

Temperatures similar to the recent mini-heatwave are forecast for Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and highs of 21C predicted.

07:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 14C

10:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 18C

13:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 20C

16:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 21C

19:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 20C

​22:00 - Sun / 5% chance of rain / 18C

Monday, June 14, 2021