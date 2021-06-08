Heatwave: This is how long the good weather will last in Blackpool - and how hot it will get

Following a weekend of dry and bright weather, cloud cover is forecast to move in this week.

Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are expected to remain warm, reaching highs of 22C on Wednesday and rising further into the weekend.

The weather in Blackpool over the next 14 days will mainly be fine, dry and warm, with some cloudier conditions and scattered showers possible.

Here is the daily forecast for this week in Blackpool:

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The weather on Tuesday is set to be the mid-week best, with some patchy cloud and sunshine through the morning, turning brighter into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm with highs of 18C.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

While the temperature is expected to remain warm on Wednesday (19C), things may feel a little cooler as cloud cover is forecast to hide the sunshine throughout much of the day. There will also be a slight increase in the chance of showers, 10%.

Thursday, June 10, 2021

A cloud start to Thursday and 10% chance of showers will make way for lighter cloud and some bright sunny spells in the afternoon. Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 20C.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Friday will be slightly cooler than the previous few days, as temperatures drop to 18C. Cloud cover will dominate the skies through the morning, with some sunny spells likely later in the day.

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Conditions are predicted to improve as we head into the weekend, with light cloud and sunny spells forecast for Saturday morning. Clearer conditions are also expected in the afternoon with highs of 17C.

Sunday, June 13, 2021

Temperatures similar to the recent mini-heatwave are forecast for Sunday, with plenty of sunshine and temperatures of up to 23C predicted.

Monday, June 14, 2021

More clear skies and sunshine are forecast as the heatwave continues across the resort on Monday. Temperatures could reach highs of 19C.

Looking further a head, high pressure is likely to bring lots of dry and settled weather for the early part of the week, with temperatures remaining warm.