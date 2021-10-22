The 40-year-old from Berkshire made the 240-mile journey to Guy's Thatched Hamlet in Bilsborrow on Thursday (October 21).

Laura looked delighted to be in the village and remarked "everyone is so friendly here".

Some viewers, however, were not very pleased that Tobin had travelled so far to present the weather and even dubbed her a "hypocrite."

One person tweeted: "Another unnecessary journey.

"For someone who likes to lecture people about climate change you don't half make some journeys."

"@GMB wow look @Lauratobin1 damaging the climate AGAIN making unnecessary journeys," another said.

A third said: "Once again Greta Tobin driving all over the country to do a one minute bulletin.

"And she bangs on about global warming.

"Hypocrite."

In spite of these criticisms, other viewers were happy the presenter had come to visit the village.

One person tweeted: "@Lauratobin1 welcome to the red rose county.

"We are the friendliest bunch you would ever meet, our kettles are always on and we have tea in abundance."

Laura recently broke down in tears as she discussed climate change while presenting the weather from Norway.

She said: "I came here, ripped away from Charlotte for six days. My producer Ruth hasn't seen her daughter, she's never had a night away from her.

"And I wanted to come here and tell the story of the people here because it's actually not a story, it's a reality."

Holding up a picture to camera, she went on: "And my little Charlotte had drawn this picture of a polar bear and she asked me to give it to the polar bear.

"But if Charlotte comes here when she's my age, there potentially won't be polar bears."

Explaining why the GMB weather team flew to Norway, she said: "Svalbard is warming up more than anywhere else on Earth, and the impacts around the world are huge.

"We need ice because it helps cool our planet. The weather here and the fact the ice is melting disrupts the jet-streams and changes the weather in the UK, the ice melting leads to sea level rise, which will lead to flooding in the UK.

"And here the vision of the changing landscape and the impact it's had on ecosystems and wildlife before our eyes has been breathtaking and devastating."

Some viewers praised Laura for highlighting the environmental issue on breakfast TV.

But others claimed the segment was hypocritical due to the film crew flying to the Arctic Circle.

