Flooding fears as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for rain in Lancashire

More rain is forecast in Lancashire as experts warn of fresh flooding where the downpours are heaviest.

A yellow weather warning will be in place in parts of the county on Monday (October 14) from noon until midnight.

It covers the south eastern tip of Lancashire, although most of the county can expect rain on Monday evening.

The Met Office said up to 25mm of rain is expected "quite widely" but the worst affected areas of the UK could see as much as 60mm.

A spokesman said: "This brings a risk of flooding and disruption, but the situation is uncertain such that the likelihood of this across any given county is small."

It follows flooding last week that saw trains cancelled in Lancashire, with homes under water in Blackpool.