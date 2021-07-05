England vs Denmark Euro 2020: This is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Blackpool on Wednesday
England fans across Blackpool will be flocking to pubs and bars to watch the Three Lions take on Denmark in the Euro 2020 semi-final on Wednesday (July 7).
England booked their place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after slotting four goals past the Ukrainians on Saturday evening.
Denmark had already secured their place earlier in the day after defeating the Czech Republic.
England will now head to Wembley with hopes high that the national team can reach their first tournament final since 1966.
Here is is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool on Wednesday (July 7):
1am - Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 14C (feels like 13C)
4am - Cloudy / 20% chance of rain / 14C (feels like 13C)
7am - Cloudy / 10% chance of rain / 15C (feels like 13C)
10am - Cloudy / 20% chance of rain / 16C (feels like 14C)
1pm - Light shower / 40% chance of rain / 17C (feels like 15C)
4pm - Light shower / 30% chance of rain/ 17C (feels like 16C)
7pm - Sunny / 10% chance of rain / 17C (feels like 15C)
10pm - Clear night / <5% chance of rain / 15C (feels like 14C)
