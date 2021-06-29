England v Germany Euro 2020: This is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Blackpool tonight

As the national team prepare to tackle Germany tonight, England fans across Blackpool will be flocking to venues with big screens and beer gardens to watch the big game tonight (Tuesday, June 29, 2021).

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:44 am

Regardless of the result the good news is the weather is forecast to stay fine and more importantly dry throughout the day.

Clear skies and sunshine will also remain into the evening as fans continue to celebrate...or commiserate.

Read More

Read More
England v Germany: Why Stanley Matthews was booed by England fans during 1935 ga...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fans watching the Euro 2020 match between England v Czech Republic at the Newton Arms last week.

Here is is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool tonight:

12:00 - Clear skies and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C

13:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C

14:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C

15:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C

16:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C

17:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C

18:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C

19:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C

20:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C

21:00 - Clears skies sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C

22:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 18C

23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 17C

Euro 2020GermanyEnglandBlackpool