England v Germany Euro 2020: This is the hour-by-hour weather forecast in Blackpool tonight
As the national team prepare to tackle Germany tonight, England fans across Blackpool will be flocking to venues with big screens and beer gardens to watch the big game tonight (Tuesday, June 29, 2021).
Regardless of the result the good news is the weather is forecast to stay fine and more importantly dry throughout the day.
Clear skies and sunshine will also remain into the evening as fans continue to celebrate...or commiserate.
Here is is the hour-by-hour forecast for Blackpool tonight:
12:00 - Clear skies and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C
13:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C
14:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C
15:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C
16:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C
17:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C
18:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C
19:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C
20:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C
21:00 - Clears skies sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C
22:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 18C
23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 17C