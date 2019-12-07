Blustery weather in Blackpool tomorrow, with chance of rain

Blackpool residents can expect blustery and possibly wet weather tomorrow.

The inclement weather forecast for Sunday was enough for Trinity Hospice to cancel its Light up a Life service tomorrow for the first time, after a Met Office warning.

The Met Office says that while there will be just a five per cent chance of rain in Blackpool at 11am, that will increase to 50 per cent by 3pm and 90 per cent by 9pm.

:Across the North West generally, Sunday will stay windy with blustery showers.

The showers will become more widespread by evening when the winds will be strongest.

It will feel cold in the wind, with the maximum temperature 8 °C.