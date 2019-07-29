Blackpool yellow weather warning: Met Office forecasts thunder and heavy rain for this week

Have your say

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings to Blackpool this week, as thunder and heavy rain are set to hit.

The first yellow weather warning is in place from 3am to 23.59pm on Tuesday (30 July).

The Met Office said: “Thunderstorms bring a chance of flooding in places along with possible travel disruption.”

“Thunderstorms and outbreaks of heavy rain will arrive across the far southwest early on Tuesday and then spread further northeast across England and Wales whilst also increasing in frequency during the day.”

“In a few places there is the potential for 30 mm or so of rain to fall in an hour or two and 30 to 50 mm of rain to fall in 3 hours.”

The second yellow weather warning is in place from 12am to 23.59pm on Wednesday (31 July).

“Further thunderstorms likely with a chance of flooding in places and possible travel disruption,” said the Met Office.

What to expect from these yellow weather warnings

- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- There is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some

cancellations to train and bus services

-Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads

- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost