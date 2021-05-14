Blackpool weekend weather forecast: Watch our roundup for the resort before next stage of Government roadmap out of lockdown

Despite grey clouds looming over the resort earlier this morning, according to the Met Office we won't actually see any rain until around 6pm this evening.

The day will remain cloudy until lunchtime, with the sun expected to make an appearance this afternoon until light showers come in by the evening.

On Saturday, the weather will take a turn for the worse, with light rain forecast all day. It will begin to subside by around 9pm and will remain dry overnight.

Mostly rain over the weekend for the resort - but we can look forward to tourists coming back and local businesses opening up more from Monday.

A cloudier start to Sunday, but by late morning the rain will start again. Maximum temperatures are expected to reach 14°C.

This should be the last bit of rain we see for a few days at least, with cloudy days coming from Monday with sunny intervals until Wednesday.

The good news is that even if it did rain, from Monday you won't need to eat your breakfast outside under your umbrellas anymore.

The next stage of the Government's roadmap out of lockdown on Monday May 17 will see the long-awaited return of eating and drinking in pubs, visiting cinemas, taking part in indoor sport, and meeting in groups of six indoors again.

The easing of restrictions also comes as a great relief to the resort's entertainers, hoteliers and B&B owners, who can finally welcome back guests and and return to dazzling audiences under the stage lights.

Met Office forecast in full:

Friday: Cloudy, changing to sunny intervals by early afternoon. Maximum temperature 15°C.

Saturday: Light rain all day, slowing down by later in the evening with a dry night to follow. Maximum temperature 13°C.

Sunday: A cloudy morning, with light rain set to appear by lunchtime. Maximum temperature 14°C.

Outlook for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday:

Similar conditions for all three days, mostly cloudy with sunny intervals. Maximum temperatures between 12°C across all days.

