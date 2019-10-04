Blackpool weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit as Met Office issues weather warning

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull, with a mixture of cloud and heavy rain over the next few days.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for rain to the North West, which is in place from midnight to 6pm on Sunday 6 October.

Here is a look at the weather forecast across the weekend.

Friday (4 October)

Friday is set to be a mixed bag, with rain, cloud and some sunshine.

Rain will hit from 12pm, easing off at around 3pm, with cloud throughout the rest of the afternoon.

Early evening will see bursts of bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry.

Maximum temperature of 15C.

Saturday (5 October)

Saturday morning will be cloudy throughout, reaching a temperature of 13C by 12pm.

The afternoon will continue to be cloudy throughout, reaching its peak of 14C by 1pm.

Saturday evening will see rain hit from 6pm onwards, turning heavy at 7pm and continuing throughout the evening. Overnight temperature of 12C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West explains that Saturday will see “a dry start but mainly cloudy. The cloud will thicken through the day, with outbreaks of rain arriving during the late afternoon which will turn heavy overnight.”

Sunday (6 October)

Early Sunday morning will see light rain hit, before easing off by around 8pm and remaining cloudy, but dry, throughout the rest of the morning,

The temperature will reach 13C by 12pm.

Sunday afternoon will then continue to be cloudy, with light rain from 4pm until around 7pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 14C by 1pm.

The rest of the evening will then be cloudy and dry. Overnight temperature of 10C.