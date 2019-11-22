Blackpool weekend weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit

The weather in Blackpool this weekend is set to be dull, with heavy rain and cloud.

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (22 Nov)

Friday will see overcast conditions throughout most of the day. Light rain will hit between 4pm and 5pm, before turning cloudy again.

Light rain will then return from 8pm onwards, turning heavier at 9pm, but easing off by around 10pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

Saturday (23 Nov)

Saturday will see rain hit throughout the day. Light rain will turn heavy by around 9am.

This will turn lighter by the afternoon, but continue to hit throughout the rest of the day and evening. The temperature will reach its peak of 9C by 9am and remain so throughout the day.

Overnight temperature of 8C.

Sunday (24 Nov)

Sunday is then set to be cloudy throughout the day, with the temperature reaching its peak of 9C by 12pm.

The temperature will then begin to dip after 3pm, with an overnight temperature of 8C.

The Met Office forecast for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that it will be “Drier for much of Sunday before more rain spreads in from the west, accompanied by strengthening winds.

“Mainly cloudy thereafter with scattered showers. Fairly mild.”