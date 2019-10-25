Blackpool weekend weather forecast: Met Office issues yellow weather warning as heavy rain hits

The weather in Blackpool this weekend is set to be a mixed bag, with a mixture of cloud, heavy rain and sunny intervals.

The Met Office has also issued a yellow weather warning for rain to Blackpool, from 3pm on Friday (25 October) until 3pm on Saturday (26 October).

Here’s what to expect.

Friday (25 Oct)

Friday will see heavy rain throughout the day. Maximum daytime temperature of 9C. Overnight temperature of 7C.

Saturday (26 Oct)

Saturday will see heavy rain throughout the morning. This will turn lighter during the afternoon, but continue until around 3pm, with cloud throughout the rest of the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperature of 9C. Overnight temperature of 8C.

Sunday (27 Oct)

Sunday will see a mixture of cloud and sunny intervals throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 11C.

Overnight temperature of 2C.

The Met Office outlook for the North West for Sunday to Tuesday explains that “Sunday will be brighter with the odd shower, however we'll also see colder air moving in. Monday and Tuesday will be dry with sunshine by day and frost overnight.”