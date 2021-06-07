Blackpool weather: This is when the sunshine will return to the resort and how long it will last

Following a weekend of dry and bright weather, cloud cover is forecast to move in this week.

Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are expected to remain warm, reaching highs of 19C on Wednesday, and 20C on Sunday.

The weather in Blackpool over the next 14 days will mainly be fine, dry and warm, with some cloudier conditions and scattered showers possible.

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

The weather on Tuesday is set to be the mid-week best, with some patchy cloud and sunshine through the morning, turning brighter into the afternoon. Temperatures will remain warm 17C.

Wednesday, June 9, 2021

While Wednesday (19C) is predicted to be warmer than Tuesday (17C), things may feel a little cooler as cloud cover is forecast to hide the sunshine throughout the day. There will also be a slight increase in the chance of showers, 10%.

Thursday, June 10, 2021

A cloud start to Thursday and 10% chance of showers will make way for lighter cloud and some bright sunny spells in the afternoon. Temperatures are predicted to reach highs of 18C.

Friday, June 11, 2021

Friday will be slightly cooler than the previous few days, as temperatures drop to 16C. Cloud cover will dominate the skies through the morning, with some sunny spells likely later in the day.

Saturday, June 12, 2021

Conditions are predicted to improve as we head into the weekend, with light cloud an sunny spells forecast for Saturday morning. Clearer conditions are also expected in the afternoon with highs of 16C.

Sunday, June 13, 2021