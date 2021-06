Blackpool weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as temperatures set to reach 25C across the resort

The Met Office is predicting that today (Tuesday, June 1), could record the highest temperature of the year so far, following highs of 23C on bank holiday Monday.

Weather experts are predicted highs of 25-26C on Tuesday and Wednesday with clear skies and plenty of sunshine throughout.

Temperatures will cool into Thursday as cloud cover moves in from the south.

Summer has arrived in Blackpool as heatwave set to continue across the resort.

Here is the hour-by-hour forecast for the next few days in Blackpool:

Tuesday, June 1, 2021

07:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 14C

08:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C

09:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C

10:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C

11:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 21C

12:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 23C

13:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 24C

14:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 24C

15:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 24C

16:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 25C

17:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 25C

18:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 25C

19:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 24C

20:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

​21:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C

22:00 - Clear skies / 5% chance of rain / 19C

23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 18C

Wednesday, June 2, 2021

07:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 14C

08:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C

09:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 18C

10:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C

11:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 21C

12:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 23C

13:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 24C

14:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 24C

15:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 25C

16:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 25C

17:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 24C

18:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 23C

19:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 22C

20:00 - Sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 20C

​21:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 19C

22:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 17C

23:00 - Light cloud / 5% chance of rain / 16C

Thursday, June 3, 2021

07:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 14C

10:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 10% chance of rain / 15C

13:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 16C

16:00 - Light cloud and sunshine / 5% chance of rain / 16C

19:00 - Light cloud / 10% chance of rain / 15C