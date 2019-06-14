Blackpool weather forecast: Will it rain this weekend?

Have your say

After this week's wash-out, today looks set to remain mainly dry and cloudy throughout.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Following some light showers this morning rain is expected to stop mid-morning but skies will remain cloudy.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon temperatures will reach 12C by noon climbing to 14C by 4pm. Heavier cloud is forecast for 3pm with only a 10% chance of rain at this time.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will remain dry with temperatures remaining steady at 14C until around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 12C at 11pm, there will some light rain through the night.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to be a mix of rain, cloud and sunny spells. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the weekend forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 15 June to Sunday 16 June said: “The often heavy rain in the west will slowly move eastwards.

"It will become drier and brighter in the west for the late afternoon, but showers will be possible here. Maximum temperature 17 °C."