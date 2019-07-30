Blackpool weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be mostly dull on Tuesday 30 July, with heavy rain and thunder set to hit.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be mostly cloudy, with some small bursts of sunshine. The temperature will reach 21C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see thunderstorms hit from 1pm onwards, continuing throughout the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 23C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see thunderstorms continue, easing into light rain by around 9pm. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain and thunderstorms throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 3 August to Monday 12 August said: “Saturday will see a mixture of sunny spells and scattered showers, possibly thundery across parts of Scotland and northern England.

“Elsewhere, it should be mostly dry with warm sunny spells.

“Into next week, low pressure looks likely to be located just to the west of the UK, which would bring a west to southwesterly across the majority of the UK, with the potential for a south to southeasterly flow across the far north of the country.”