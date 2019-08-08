Blackpool weather forecast: This is when thunderstorms and heavy rain will hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 8 August, with sunshine and cloud.

However, heavy rain and thunder could spoil plans over the next few days as the Met Office issues weather warnings.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is also currently in place. Maximum temperature of 23C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 12 August to Wednesday 21 August said: “Monday will be another day of showers and sunny spells.

“The showers will again be heavy at times with a risk of thunderstorms and blustery winds.

“Further rain, which may be heavy, is likely to spread from the west by Tuesday.

“Through the rest of the period low pressure close to the UK is likely to maintain unsettled conditions, with some prolonged spells of rain followed by periods scattered, heavy and sometimes thundery showers.”