Blackpool weather forecast: This is when thunder and heavy rain will hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Monday 29 July, with sunshine and cloud.

However, heavy rain and thunder are set to hit the seaside resort over the next few days.

The Met Office forecast for the North West on Tuesday explains that there will be “A mix of sunny spells and showers. Some of the showers will bring thundery downpours in places, and it will often be windy.

“Sunny spells and heavy showers through the rest of the week, with thundery downpours, especially on Wednesday.”

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin cloudy, with bright sunshine from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see mostly bright sunshine, with some small periods of cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will turn cloudier, but remain dry. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 17C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to begin with heavy showers, which will change to sunny intervals by late morning.

However, thunder showers will then hit from 12pm until around 11pm. Maximum temperature of 22C.



What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 2 August to Sunday 11 August said: “Friday will see a chance of showers for most areas, but there will probably be a good deal of dry and sunny weather too across the UK.

“Into next weekend we are then most likely going to see a northwest-southeast split develop, with the wettest and windiest weather in the northwest. “