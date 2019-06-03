Blackpool weather forecast: This is when the wind will ease in Blackpool

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be mostly bright today, with sunshine throughout most of the day.

This morning will see mostly bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm. This morning will also be windy throughout. The Met Office forecast for the North West explains that “It will feel pleasant in any sheltered spots sunshine, but there will also be a brisk breeze”.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see bright sunshine, with some small periods of cloud from around 4pm until 5pm. The temperature will increase to its peak of 15C by 2pm and remain so throughout the rest of the afternoon. It will remain breezy, but begin to ease later on in the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see some sunshine, before turning clear but dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will dip to 13C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C. The wind will drop during the evening.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see rain throughout most of the day, with heavy rain from 1pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 7 June to Sunday 16 June said: “Sunny spells along with scattered heavy and possibly thundery showers are expected on Friday, with a chance of some more persistent rain and strong winds affecting the south.

“This unsettled and largely showery theme continues into the weekend, but with a risk of some longer spells of rain in places.”