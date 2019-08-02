Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Friday 2 August, with sun, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with rain set to hit between 4pm and 5pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 21C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 23C.

Sunday is then set to see rain hit from 4pm onwards. Maximum temperature of 22C.



What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 6 August to Thursday 15 August said: “Bands of rain and showers across western and northern areas are likely to move northeastwards during Tuesday, heavy in places and with the risk of thunder.

“The southeast is likely to see the driest and brightest weather, and it will be warm here.

“Through the rest of the week, low pressure is likely to drift east across the UK maintaining showery conditions.”