Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool today

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and light rain.

Temperatures will be warmer than last week, with temperatures set to soar to 19C as the week progresses.

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and light rain.



What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 10C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Early afternoon will continue to be cloudy, before light rain hits from 3pm until around 4pm. The temperature will increase to its peak temperature of 11C by 2pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 8C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 7C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is set to see bright, uninterrupted sunshine throughout most of the day, with a maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 20 April to Monday 29 April said: “Easter weekend is likely to start off warm or very warm for most areas with a good deal of dry sunny weather.

“However, some coasts will be a little cooler with the onshore breeze.

“As we head towards the end of the weekend, there is increasing uncertainty so please keep up to date with the latest forecast if you are making plans. It does look as if it will turn more changeable and cooler from the northwest from Sunday.”