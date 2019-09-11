Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 11 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 11 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain

This morning will see rain ease off by around 9am, turning cloudy throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will then be cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see cloud and rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 15 September to Tuesday 24 September said: “The middle of September is likely to be widely settled and dry with light winds and plenty of sunshine, especially in the south of the UK.

“There will be a greater chance for windier conditions, some rain and a few showers in the north, particularly for northern Scotland.

“Temperatures are expected to be near average by day, although warm in the southeast at first, and cool by night with air frosts likely in prone locations.”