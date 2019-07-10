Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull on Wednesday 10 July, with rain and cloud.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Light rain is set to ease by around 10am, remaining overcast throughout the rest of the morning. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be overcast, but dry throughout. The temperature will increase to its peak of 18C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will remain cloudy and dry. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see heavy rain during the morning, changing to overcast by late morning. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 14 July to Tuesday 23 July: “Sunday should be largely dry with sunny spells although it will feel cool along North Sea coasts.

“Temperatures will be near normal for most, but it will be warm in sunnier parts of the south and west.

“Monday should be a dry day for most, with bright or sunny spells, but a few showers may develop.

“Through the following week Atlantic weather systems are likely to bring some wetter and possibly windier spells across the UK, more especially across the north and west.”