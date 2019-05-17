Blackpool weather forecast: This is when rain will hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be dull today, with cloud and rain throughout.

This morning will see light rain ease by around 1pm. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 12C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 11C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of cloud and sunshine throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 21 May to Thursday 30 May said: “Early mist and fog patches will clear to sunshine and scattered showers on Tuesday, mainly in central and eastern areas.

“Sunny spells and showers may continue through the rest of the week, with the best of the dry and sunny weather in the west.

“However, towards the end of the week more persistent rain and stronger winds may spread into far western areas. Temperatures will be close to or slightly above average for the time of year.”