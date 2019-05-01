Blackpool weather forecast: This is when it will sunshine will return to Blackpool

The weather is set to be dull today, as forecasters predict cloud and some rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see light rain until 10am, before turning cloudy for the rest of the morning. The temperature will climb during the morning, reaching 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will remain cloudy throughout. The temperature will remain at 12C.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be cloudy, but dry. The temperature will dip to 10C by 8pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to be brighter, with some small periods of cloud and the chance of light rain during the morning, but bright, uninterrupted sunshine during the afternoon and early evening. Maximum temperature of 12C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 5 May to Tuesday 14 May said: “For the rest of the Bank Holiday weekend a pattern of generally dry weather is likely to develop, with a fair amount of sunshine across most parts.

“However, far western areas may eventually see some more changeable and windier conditions by Monday. After cold starts for many, daytime temperatures are more likely to become warmer again through the weekend, particularly in the sunshine and light winds.”