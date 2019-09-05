Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to a mixed bag on Thursday 5 September, with sunshine, cloud and rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin with bright sunshine, before rain hits from 9am onwards, turning heavy at 11am. The temperature will reach 14C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see rain turn lighter, but continue to hit until around 2pm. The remainder of the afternoon will then see a mixture of cloud and bright sunshine. The temperature will reach its peak of 16C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will then be clear and dry. Overnight temperature of 14C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then see a mixture of rain, cloud and sunshine. Maximum temperature of 16C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 8 September to Tuesday 17 September said: “It should be a chilly and bright start to Sunday for many and remaining largely dry too. Cloud builds through the afternoon but there should still be some bright or sunny spells.

“Perhaps breezy with light rain in the far northwest.

“Next week will probably be rather changeable with spells of rain. Some drier, brighter and quieter interludes expected too, these most frequent in the south.”