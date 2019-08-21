Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool today

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 21 August, with sunny spells, cloud and rain.

However, temperatures are set to rise in Blackpool over the next few days.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will begin sunny, with cloud creeping in from 11am onwards. The temperature will reach 17C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be cloudy, with light rain from 2pm until 4pm. The temperature will reach its peak of 18C by 2pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will be cloudy, before rain hits from 6pm onwards, turning heavier at 8pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to be cloudy throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

Temperatures will continue to rise as the week progresses, reaching 24C by Saturday.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 25 August to Tuesday 3 September said: “Sunday is expected to be dry, bright and warm across most of the UK.

“Temperatures will be well above average across the southeast, but remain closer to normal in the northwest. The odd shower is possible but most people won't see one.

“On Monday (the Bank Holiday except in Scotland), warm dry weather is expected again in the south and east, but it may be wetter and windier in the far northwest.

“In the following days, dry warm weather may well continue in the south and east, though there is a risk of some thundery showers moving up from the near continent.”