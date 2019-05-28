Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain will hit Blackpool

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

This morning will see a mixture of sunshine and cloud. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine throughout most of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 1pm and remain so throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will be clear and dry. The temperature will dip to 11C by 10pm. Overnight temperature of 9C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will then be cloudy during the morning, changing to a mixture of light and heavy rain throughout the afternoon and evening. Maximum temperature of 14C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 1 June to Monday 10 June said: “Next weekend will be much warmer than recently and locally very warm in the south and east where brightest conditions are likely.

“It could also be quite humid. Scattered thundery showers may break out, with cooler conditions spreading southeast to most parts by Monday.”