Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain is set to hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Wednesday 28 August, with sunny spells, cloud and heavy rain.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Heavy rain is set to hit throughout the morning. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see sunny spells, before turning cloudy and dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine and cloud, with the chance of light showers late morning. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Sunday 1 September to Tuesday 10 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September.

“The first week of meteorological autumn should see rainy spells clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Showers will be heaviest and most frequent in the northwest, with the best of any dry weather across southern and southwestern areas.

“It will be windy at times, especially across the north.”