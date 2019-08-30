Blackpool weather forecast: This is when heavy rain and hail will hit Blackpool

The weather in Blackpool is set to be dull on Friday 30 August, with cloud and rain throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning is set to be overcast throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

Rain will hit from 12pm onwards, turning heavy at 1pm and easing off at around 2pm, turning overcast throughout the rest of the afternoon. The temperature will reach its peak of 19C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will remain cloudy, but dry. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see a mixture of bright sunshine, cloud and rain throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 17C. Sunday is the set to see hail hit from 7am until around 1pm. Maximum temperature of 15C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 3 September to Thursday 12 September said: “Changeable and, at times, unsettled weather is expected during the start of September. The first week of meteorological autumn will see spells of rain interspersed with a mixture of sunshine and showers.

“Most of the rain will be in the northwest, with some reasonable drier and brighter spells across southern parts. It will be windy at times, especially across the north.

“Temperatures are expected to be rather cool for the time of year, with some chilly nights and early mornings.”