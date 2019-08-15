Blackpool weather forecast: This is when bright sunshine will return to Blackpool

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag on Thursday 15 August, with rain, cloud and sunshine.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will see a mixture of sunny intervals, cloud and rain. The temperature will reach 16C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright sunshine from 2pm onwards. The temperature will remain at 16C throughout the afternoon.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see sunshine continue, turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. The temperature will reach its peak of 17C by 5pm. Overnight temperature of 15C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see heavy rain throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 18C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Monday 19 August to Wednesday 28 August said: “Monday will be a cool day with a mix of sunshine and showers, the showers heaviest and most frequent in the north and northwest where thunderstorms are likely.

“It will also be windy at first, with some coastal gales.

“Through Tuesday and Wednesday there will be a trend for the weather to become less unsettled in the south and southwest, with increasingly dry conditions developing here.”