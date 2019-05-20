Blackpool weather forecast: This is when Blackpool will see bright sunshine today

Have your say

The weather is set to be a mixed bag today, with sunshine and cloud throughout the day.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 12C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will see bright, uninterrupted sunshine from 12pm onwards. The temperature will reach its peak of 13C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will see some sunny spells, before turning clear, but dry for the remainder of the evening. The temperature will dip to 11C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 10C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will see a mixture of bright sunshine throughout most of the day. Maximum temperature of 13C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Friday 24 May to Sunday 2 June said: “Friday is likely to be a showery day with variable but often large amounts of cloud.

“Any sunny spells may trigger heavy showers with a risk of thunder and showers may merge to give longer spells of rain across the north and the far south.

“Temperatures should be near to normal. This changeable weather is expected to continue into the Bank Holiday weekend with strong winds and spells of rain likely, at first, before clearing to a mixture of sunshine and showers.”