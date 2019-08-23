Blackpool weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Blackpool as temperatures soar

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be a mixed bag mostly on Friday 23 August, with bright skies and cloud.

However, temperatures are set to soar in Blackpool over the next few days.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

This morning will be cloudy throughout. The temperature will reach 18C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will be mostly cloudy, with some small sunny intervals.The temperature will reach its peak of 20C by 4pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

This evening will see bursts of bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry throughout the rest of the evening. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright wall-to-wall sunshine throughout. Maximum temperature of 26C. Sunday and Monday will be similar, with bright sunshine and temperatures of around 21C and 19C respectively.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 27 August to Thursday 5 September said: “The end of August should see a split in the weather across the UK, with dry and sunny conditions prevailing across many areas, in particular southeast England, and for cloudier conditions across the far northwest.

“The far northwest will see rain at times, followed by periods with sunny spells and showers.”