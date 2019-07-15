Blackpool weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Blackpool as temperatures soar

Have your say

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

The weather is set to be bright on Monday 15 July, with sunny skies and warm temperatures throughout the day.

This morning will begin cloudy, before bright sunshine hits from 10am onwards. The temperature will reach 20C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will continue to see bright, clear skies throughout. The temperature will continue to rise during the afternoon, reaching its peak of 21C by 1pm.

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to see bright skies, before turning clear and remaining dry from around 8pm onwards. The temperature will dip to 18C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 16C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow will be cloudy during the morning, changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime. Maximum temperature of 19C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Tuesday 16 July to Thursday 25 July said: Friday 19 July to Sunday 28 July said: “Probably turning more widely unsettled on Friday, with rain and stronger winds moving northeast across the UK.

“The heaviest rain will most likely be across southern and western parts, although there is some uncertainty in the forecast at this stage.

“Into the weekend and the following week, conditions will probably stay changeable and breezy at times, with showers or longer spells of rain but also some brighter and drier spells.

“It may become generally drier and brighter, more especially in the south and southeast, with the more changeable conditions persisting across northwestern parts of the UK.”