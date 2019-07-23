Blackpool weather forecast: This is how hot it will be in Blackpool as heatwave hits

Have your say

The weather in Blackpool is set to be bright on Tuesday 23 July, with sunshine and warm temperatures as a heatwave hits the UK.

What will the weather be like this morning in Blackpool?

Ready for a heatwave?

This morning will see bright sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach 24C by 12pm.

What will the weather be like this afternoon in Blackpool?

This afternoon will then see bright, wall-to-wall sunshine throughout. The temperature will reach its peak of 29C by 4pm

What will the weather be like this evening and tonight in Blackpool?

Early evening will continue to see bright sunshine, before turning clear and remaining dry. The temperature will dip to 25C by 11pm. Overnight temperature of 19C.

What will the weather be like tomorrow in Blackpool?

Tomorrow is then set to see bright sunshine and cloud throughout the day. Maximum temperature of 21C.

What is the long-term forecast for Blackpool?

The Met Office UK outlook for Saturday 27 July to Monday 5 August said:

“Low confidence in the forecast for the weekend, with uncertainty in regard to the track and development of an area of low pressure southwest of the UK.

“This may bring a spell of wet and windy weather northeastwards across the UK during Saturday and Sunday.

“However, it should stay largely dry in the east and southeast.

“It will remain very warm in the southeast, with some localised heavy rain or thunderstorms possible.”